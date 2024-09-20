Amit Shah Calls for End to Jharkhand Corruption, Pays Tribute to Santhal Heroes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Santhal rebel leaders Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, collectively known as 'Sidho-Kanho,' in Sahibganj, Jharkhand on Friday. Sidho-Kanho spearheaded the Santhal Rebellion of 1855-56, fighting against British rule in the Santhal Pragana region, now part of Jharkhand.

During a public address in Sahibganj, Shah condemned the Hemant Soren government for widespread corruption and appealed to Jharkhand residents to vote for a government dedicated to farmers and employment creation. He emphasized that the proposed change was not merely about swapping Chief Ministers but about eliminating corruption.

"The change is not just about bringing the BJP government in place of JMM and Congress. The change is to remove this corrupt government and bring a government that will stop corruption," he declared, stressing the importance of safeguarding tribal culture. Shah criticized the current government for harming tribal heritage.

Shah urged the electorate to support a government that backs farmers and generates local jobs. "A Narendra Modi government that supports farmers and increases their income has to be established here. Instead of youths traveling for jobs, we need a government that brings employment to Santhal Pargana," he said. He also vowed to address the issue of infiltration in the state.

Shah alleged that infiltrators serve as the vote bank for RJD, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Congress. He promised to identify and expel every infiltrator if the government changes. "In our state, tribals are being replaced by infiltrators. Only the BJP can stop this," he added.

Rebutting the employment promises by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah said, "Hemant Soren promised 5 lakh jobs every year but delivered none. Instead of jobs, the youth faced corruption. Hemant Soren's government is the most corrupt." Jharkhand is gearing up for elections to its 81-member legislative assembly later this year, with dates to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)