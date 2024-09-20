Left Menu

Atishi to be Sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister Amid Low-Key Affair

The swearing-in ceremony for AAP leader Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi is slated for Saturday at Raj Niwas. Uncertainties surround the timing and whether her council of ministers will also take the oath. The ceremony will be subdued due to Kejriwal's resignation and delays in approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:09 IST
AAP leader Atishi is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Raj Niwas on Saturday evening, according to officials. While the exact timing is still being finalized, it is expected to take place late in the afternoon or evening once all formalities are completed.

The ceremony is anticipated to be a modest affair, overshadowed by the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and delays in obtaining necessary approvals. This has left little time for preparations, contributing to the subdued mood within the AAP party.

Following Kejriwal's resignation on Tuesday, both the resignation and the formation of the new government have been forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu, with September 21 proposed for the oath-taking ceremony. Notifications regarding the formation of the government and oath reception were expected by late Friday or the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

