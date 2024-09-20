Secret Service Lapses Exposed Amid Dual Assassination Attempts on Trump

An internal investigation by the U.S. Secret Service has uncovered significant communication gaps and a general lack of diligence ahead of an attempted assassination on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in July.

Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe revealed Friday that some agents had shown complacency, leading to a violation of security protocols at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

This assassination attempt on July 13 escalated into a serious breach of security, resulting in Trump's ear injury, one fatality among the rally attendees, and wounding two others. Meanwhile, the agency is also investigating another apparent attempt on Trump's life in Florida, thwarted on Sunday without any shots fired.

