Secret Service Lapses Exposed Amid Dual Assassination Attempts on Trump

A U.S. Secret Service investigation revealed communication issues and negligence before an assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally in July. The service's acting director confessed to internal complacency, leading to security lapses. A second attempt in Florida was thwarted without gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:10 IST
An internal investigation by the U.S. Secret Service has uncovered significant communication gaps and a general lack of diligence ahead of an attempted assassination on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in July.

Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe revealed Friday that some agents had shown complacency, leading to a violation of security protocols at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

This assassination attempt on July 13 escalated into a serious breach of security, resulting in Trump's ear injury, one fatality among the rally attendees, and wounding two others. Meanwhile, the agency is also investigating another apparent attempt on Trump's life in Florida, thwarted on Sunday without any shots fired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

