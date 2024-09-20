Omar Abdullah Denounces BJP's 'Hung Assembly' Strategy in J&K
Omar Abdullah, the NC vice president, criticized BJP’s alleged attempts to ensure a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir to extend governor's rule. He expressed faith in the NC-Congress alliance achieving the majority and dismissed Prime Minister Modi’s repeated criticism of political dynasties. Abdullah welcomed support from Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohiuddin.
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to perpetuate the governor's rule in the Union Territory.
Abdullah voiced confidence that the NC-Congress alliance would secure a majority, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reiterated narrative against political dynasties. He urged Modi to address more pertinent issues impacting J&K residents.
The NC leader welcomed support from Apni Party's Muntazir Mohiuddin, who withdrew his nomination, rallying behind Abdullah for better representation of J&K citizens' interests.
