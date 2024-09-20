Omar Abdullah Denounces BJP's 'Hung Assembly' Strategy in J&K

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to perpetuate the governor's rule in the Union Territory.

Abdullah voiced confidence that the NC-Congress alliance would secure a majority, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reiterated narrative against political dynasties. He urged Modi to address more pertinent issues impacting J&K residents.

The NC leader welcomed support from Apni Party's Muntazir Mohiuddin, who withdrew his nomination, rallying behind Abdullah for better representation of J&K citizens' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)