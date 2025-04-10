We are team Modi; there is full cooperation and good atmosphere: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her Cabinet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
We are team Modi; there is full cooperation and good atmosphere: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her Cabinet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Rekha Gupta
- Modi
- Cabinet
- teamwork
- cooperation
- leadership
- government
- politics
- harmony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Thailand
Shreyas Iyer's Selfless Leadership Shines in IPL Thriller
Karnavati University: A Beacon of Innovation and Leadership in Education
Revving Up the Future: Nissan's New Leadership Accelerates Change
Syria's New Leadership: Challenges and Contradictions Under Ahmed al-Sharaa