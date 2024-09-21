The Troubled Path of Ryan Routh: From Roofing Contractor to Assassin Suspect

Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old roofing contractor, has been charged with two gun-related crimes in federal court in Florida following an alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Routh was discovered with a rifle on the property line of Trump's golf course.

Routh has a complex history of legal issues, including a felony conviction for an illegal explosive device in North Carolina in 2002. His erratic behavior includes fleeing from traffic stops and barricading himself inside his business. His social media activity reflects his disdain for political figures, despite having once supported Trump.

Public records and tips to the FBI indicate a longstanding pattern of law violations. Routh's recent activities included supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia and expressing extreme views online. He was even reported to have sought a weapon from Elon Musk. More charges are expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)