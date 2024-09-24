Left Menu

High-Stakes Corruption Trial of Singapore's Former Transport Minister Begins

The corruption trial of Singapore's former transport minister, S. Iswaran, is set to begin. Facing 35 charges, Iswaran denies allegations of taking kickbacks from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. The trial marks a rare graft case in Singapore, known for its clean governance. Iswaran could face hefty fines and prison time if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:48 IST
The highly anticipated corruption trial of Singapore's former transport minister, S. Iswaran, is due to commence on Tuesday. In a rare graft case involving a state official in an Asian financial hub known for its clean governance, this case has gripped the nation.

Iswaran, 62, faces 35 charges and has vehemently denied allegations of accepting kickbacks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from property tycoon, Ong Beng Seng, ostensibly to further Ong's business interests. The accusations have put Singapore, a wealthy city-state where political scandals are almost unheard of, under intense scrutiny. Ong has yet to be charged with any offence.

If found guilty of corruption, Iswaran could be subjected to fines up to S$100,000 and a maximum prison term of seven years. The trial is set to run its first phase until Friday, with notable figures including Davinder Singh defending Iswaran and deputy attorney-general, Tai Wei Shyong, leading the prosecution. Singapore was ranked among the least corrupt nations by Transparency International last year, trailing only Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, and Norway.

