Left Menu

Modi's Commitment to Ukraine's Peace Process Highlighted in Recent Meeting with Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to demonstrate his commitment to helping resolve the Ukraine conflict. The meeting highlighted India's support for peace and dialogue, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation. Modi's efforts in supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity were appreciated by Zelenskyy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:57 IST
Modi's Commitment to Ukraine's Peace Process Highlighted in Recent Meeting with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored his dedication to finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Modi's concern for the human and global toll of the war.

The bilateral discussion, held on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future, was requested by Ukraine and aimed at reaffirming India's consistent stance on peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting Ukraine and facilitating a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Both leaders appreciated the positive momentum in their bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact. Additionally, Modi's previous visits to Kyiv and Moscow signal India's active role in global diplomatic efforts for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024