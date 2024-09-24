Modi's Commitment to Ukraine's Peace Process Highlighted in Recent Meeting with Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored his dedication to finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Modi's concern for the human and global toll of the war.

The bilateral discussion, held on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future, was requested by Ukraine and aimed at reaffirming India's consistent stance on peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting Ukraine and facilitating a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Both leaders appreciated the positive momentum in their bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact. Additionally, Modi's previous visits to Kyiv and Moscow signal India's active role in global diplomatic efforts for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)