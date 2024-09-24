Left Menu

Biden's Final UN Address: A Call for Peace Amid Escalating Conflicts

President Joe Biden will deliver his final address to the UN General Assembly, amid escalating conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, and as the Gaza operation nears one year. Biden will stress the need for Middle East peace and highlight U.S. support for Ukraine as tensions rise globally.

US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden is poised to deliver a consequential address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as the specter of all-out war looms between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and Israel's operation against Hamas in Gaza approaches its one-year mark.

Biden is anticipated to advocate for ending the Middle East conflict and the prolonged Sudanese civil war, while underscoring U.S. and Western allies' unwavering support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

This speech provides Biden a critical platform to advocate for sustained assistance to Ukraine amid potential challenges from former President Donald Trump. The president's foreign policy legacy, including extricating the U.S. from prolonged conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, now hinges on how his administration responds to escalating tensions in Europe and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

