Anupriya Patel Represents India at UN General Assembly, Discusses Global Health Issues

Union Minister Anupriya Patel is representing India at the 79th UN General Assembly. Her agenda includes addressing TB, AIDS, and anti-microbial resistance. She highlights India's economic growth and criticizes opposition for negative remarks abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:46 IST
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, is representing India at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States. As part of her itinerary, she will present India's perspective at multiple high-level meetings, including the Stop TB Partnership session.

During an interaction with ANI in New York, Patel emphasized India's commitment to developing and rolling out a TB vaccine. Additionally, she will participate in discussions on eliminating AIDS, revitalizing multilateralism, and combatting anti-microbial resistance.

Highlighting India's rapid economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel expressed pride in India's enhanced global reputation. She also criticized opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for making derogatory remarks about India while abroad, urging for more constructive criticism within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

