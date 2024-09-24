Anupriya Patel Represents India at UN General Assembly, Discusses Global Health Issues
Union Minister Anupriya Patel is representing India at the 79th UN General Assembly. Her agenda includes addressing TB, AIDS, and anti-microbial resistance. She highlights India's economic growth and criticizes opposition for negative remarks abroad.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, is representing India at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States. As part of her itinerary, she will present India's perspective at multiple high-level meetings, including the Stop TB Partnership session.
During an interaction with ANI in New York, Patel emphasized India's commitment to developing and rolling out a TB vaccine. Additionally, she will participate in discussions on eliminating AIDS, revitalizing multilateralism, and combatting anti-microbial resistance.
Highlighting India's rapid economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel expressed pride in India's enhanced global reputation. She also criticized opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for making derogatory remarks about India while abroad, urging for more constructive criticism within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting India's Agrochemical Exports: A Path to Economic Growth
Ukraine's Challenging IMF Talks Amid Economic Growth and War Costs
Global Shares Falter Amid Economic Growth Concerns As Fed Rate Cuts Anticipated
Indian Automobile Industry's Role in Economic Growth and Sustainable Mobility
European Business Group Urges China to Reprioritize Economic Growth