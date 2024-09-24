Anupriya Patel Represents India at UN General Assembly, Discusses Global Health Issues

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, is representing India at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States. As part of her itinerary, she will present India's perspective at multiple high-level meetings, including the Stop TB Partnership session.

During an interaction with ANI in New York, Patel emphasized India's commitment to developing and rolling out a TB vaccine. Additionally, she will participate in discussions on eliminating AIDS, revitalizing multilateralism, and combatting anti-microbial resistance.

Highlighting India's rapid economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel expressed pride in India's enhanced global reputation. She also criticized opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for making derogatory remarks about India while abroad, urging for more constructive criticism within the country.

