BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Demands Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid Corruption Allegations
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah following the Karnataka High Court's decision to dismiss Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order for his prosecution in the MUDA scam. Chandrasekhar accuses Siddaramaiah of continuing the Congress tradition of self-enrichment through corruption.
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has demanded the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, escalating his attack on the Congress party. Chandrasekhar accused Siddaramaiah of perpetuating the Congress tradition of making false promises to the poor while enriching themselves and their families once in power.
This development follows a Karnataka High Court decision dismissing Siddaramaiah's plea against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's prosecution order on the alleged MUDA Scam. According to Chandrasekhar, Siddaramaiah's resignation would allow for a free and independent investigation into the corruption allegations.
The BJP leader further criticized the Congress government under Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of systemic corruption and non-delivery of promises. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, in response, claimed the accusations were politically motivated by the BJP and JDS. The Karnataka High Court validated the Governor's actions, clearing the way for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
