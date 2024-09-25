Left Menu

Herbert Kickl: The Far-Right Wild Card in Austria's Parliamentary Elections

Herbert Kickl, the far-right leader with low approval ratings, remains a central figure in Austria's upcoming parliamentary election. Despite criticism and controversy, his Freedom Party is in a tight race with the conservative People's Party. Kickl's provocative style and opposition to current policies have kept him in the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:34 IST
Herbert Kickl: The Far-Right Wild Card in Austria's Parliamentary Elections

Herbert Kickl, an abrasive and provocative far-right leader, remains a central figure in Austria's parliamentary election. Despite his low approval ratings, he is the man to beat on Sunday.

At a rally in February, Kickl joked about his ubiquitous presence in the election campaign: 'Kickl here, Kickl there, Kickl everywhere.' Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has framed the election as a choice between himself and Kickl, further highlighting the latter's significance.

While Kickl's Freedom Party leads in polls, a coalition will be necessary to govern. Other leaders vow not to work under him, casting him as an extremist threat. Despite controversy, Kickl's opposition to current policies and provocative style keep him in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024