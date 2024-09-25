Herbert Kickl: The Far-Right Wild Card in Austria's Parliamentary Elections
Herbert Kickl, the far-right leader with low approval ratings, remains a central figure in Austria's upcoming parliamentary election. Despite criticism and controversy, his Freedom Party is in a tight race with the conservative People's Party. Kickl's provocative style and opposition to current policies have kept him in the spotlight.
Herbert Kickl, an abrasive and provocative far-right leader, remains a central figure in Austria's parliamentary election. Despite his low approval ratings, he is the man to beat on Sunday.
At a rally in February, Kickl joked about his ubiquitous presence in the election campaign: 'Kickl here, Kickl there, Kickl everywhere.' Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has framed the election as a choice between himself and Kickl, further highlighting the latter's significance.
While Kickl's Freedom Party leads in polls, a coalition will be necessary to govern. Other leaders vow not to work under him, casting him as an extremist threat. Despite controversy, Kickl's opposition to current policies and provocative style keep him in the spotlight.
