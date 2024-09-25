Left Menu

Women Voters Concerned About Rising Electricity Bills Amidst Political Campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir

The election campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir focused on the state's special status, but women voters are more worried about rising electricity bills. An elderly woman expressed her concerns to a visiting diplomat, highlighting basic amenities as the primary issues. The second phase of polling saw significant female turnout, with a demand for better utility services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:23 IST
Women Voters Concerned About Rising Electricity Bills Amidst Political Campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir
Assembly elections
  • Country:
  • India

As political parties in Jammu and Kashmir gear their campaigns towards the restoration and revocation of the state's special status, a more immediate concern grips women voters: the soaring electricity bills.

At a polling station in Srinagar, an elderly woman voiced her frustrations to a visiting foreign diplomat, focusing on erratic electricity supply and escalating costs.

Expressing hope that international attention could prompt relief measures, she underscored the mismatch between political promises and grassroots issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024