Women Voters Concerned About Rising Electricity Bills Amidst Political Campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir
The election campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir focused on the state's special status, but women voters are more worried about rising electricity bills. An elderly woman expressed her concerns to a visiting diplomat, highlighting basic amenities as the primary issues. The second phase of polling saw significant female turnout, with a demand for better utility services.
Updated: 25-09-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:23 IST
As political parties in Jammu and Kashmir gear their campaigns towards the restoration and revocation of the state's special status, a more immediate concern grips women voters: the soaring electricity bills.
At a polling station in Srinagar, an elderly woman voiced her frustrations to a visiting foreign diplomat, focusing on erratic electricity supply and escalating costs.
Expressing hope that international attention could prompt relief measures, she underscored the mismatch between political promises and grassroots issues.
