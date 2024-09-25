Historic Turnout in J-K Polls Amid Tight Security

Jammu and Kashmir saw a robust voter turnout in the second phase of assembly elections on Wednesday, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Voting started at 7 am and progressed smoothly with a 24.1% turnout recorded by 11 am. Security was ramped up to ensure peaceful polling.

The Election Commission reported that Gulabgarh (ST) in Jammu achieved the highest turnout at 35.72%, while Kangan (ST) in Kashmir valley reached 30.94%. Voters eagerly formed long queues to cast their ballots, reflecting a spirited atmosphere bereft of boycott calls or militant threats.

The Ministry of External Affairs invited 16 foreign delegates to observe the elections, sparking criticism from the National Conference. Omar Abdullah, NC vice president, questioned the need for foreign observers in an internal matter, also pointing out the absence of permissions for foreign journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)