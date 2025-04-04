Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes National Conference for Ignoring Key Issues

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, criticized the ruling National Conference for prioritizing bureaucratic power struggles over significant issues affecting citizens. She accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of capitulating to New Delhi and failing to address critical concerns such as youth incarceration, unemployment, and public employee dismissals.

Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, has expressed strong criticism towards the ruling National Conference, accusing them of prioritizing administrative power tussles over addressing the pressing issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Her remarks targeted the government led by Omar Abdullah, whom she accused of surrendering to New Delhi's influence.

In a media briefing, Mufti highlighted the government's failure to address crucial issues such as the plight of incarcerated youth, the termination of local employees, and rising unemployment. She argued that instead of focusing on minor bureaucratic matters, like the transfer of 'patwaris,' the government should be dedicating its energies to resolving the problems for which they were elected.

Mufti's allegations come in the wake of remarks by Chief Minister Abdullah, stating the regime's intent to avoid confrontation with the Central government. However, Mufti criticized this stance, claiming it reflects a lack of courage to address the significant issues concerning the populace. She called the government's actions a betrayal of the mandate granted by voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

