Delegates Laud Democratic Process in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections
A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway, and Singapore, visiting Jammu and Kashmir to observe assembly elections expressed satisfaction with the voting process. Diplomats highlighted the healthy and democratic conduct and appreciated innovations such as the Pink polling station initiative managed by all-female staff.
- Country:
- India
A delegation of foreign diplomats, here on Wednesday to observe the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the polls. They mentioned that the election process was comparable to what they have in their own countries.
Jammu and Kashmir are voting in the second phase of assembly elections, covering 26 seats in six districts. The Ministry of External Affairs invited diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway, and Singapore, to witness the exercise.
Jorgan K Andrews, the US deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi, commented on the healthy and democratic nature of the voting process. Another diplomat, Sang Woo Lim from South Korea, praised the Pink polling station initiative by the Election Commission of India, which is staffed entirely by women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.N. General Assembly Poised for Crucial Vote on Palestinian Resolution
AAP Unveils Second Candidate List for Haryana Assembly Polls
AAP Releases Second List for Haryana Assembly Elections
Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of nine candidates for Haryana assembly polls.
AAP Emerges as Key Contender in Haryana Assembly Elections