Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led central government for downgrading Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a union territory. He assured that the INDIA alliance would restore its statehood if elected. Gandhi emphasized that this unprecedented move has marginalized local governance and businesses.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government on Wednesday, accusing it of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood to allow external governance. Gandhi highlighted that this is the first instance in India's post-independence history where a state has been downgraded to a 'union territory,' labeling the act as an injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu, Gandhi pointed out, 'In India's history post-1947, several union territories have been elevated to states. For the first time, a state has been downgraded to a union territory. This injustice has stripped away your democratic rights, and now Jammu and Kashmir is governed by outsiders,' he emphasized.

Gandhi further criticized the BJP and the region's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, stating that the administration's policies have sidelined the local populace and benefited outsiders. He pledged that the INDIA alliance would use its full strength to restore statehood if the BJP fails to do so. 'We will leverage Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and protests to fight for your democratic rights,' Gandhi promised.

The second phase of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections showed voter turnout at 36.93% by 1 pm, with Reasi district leading at 51.55% and Srinagar trailing at 17.95%. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called on Congress to shift campaign efforts to Jammu, where the party is contending for a significant number of seats in alliance with the National Conference.

Polling, involving over 25 lakh eligible voters, began at 7 am, covering 26 constituencies across six districts. The final phase of voting is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

