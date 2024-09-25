AAP Accuses BJP of Disrespecting Historical Icons

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to remove the statue of Rani Lakshmibai near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Delhi, according to an official statement.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that this move is part of the BJP's ongoing legacy of 'insulting patriots' and betraying India's freedom fighters. Singh alleged that BJP members and their ideological predecessors supported the British during India's freedom struggle and that this betrayal persists in their actions today.

Singh further accused the BJP of being intolerant towards the statue of Rani Lakshmibai, a national hero who sacrificed her life for the country. He announced that AAP would lead a large-scale campaign across Delhi to prevent the statue's removal. Singh also criticized the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Modi for removing statues of historical icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar from Parliament, insisting that the planned action against Rani Lakshmibai's statue is similarly unforgivable and treasonous.

(With inputs from agencies.)