BJP President JP Nadda's One-Day Odisha Visit: Key Discussions and Tribute
BJP president JP Nadda will visit Odisha for a day, holding discussions on the party's membership drive and paying tribute to Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das in Suando village, Puri district, before returning to New Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:26 IST
BJP president JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha for a single day on Thursday, as confirmed by senior BJP leader Jatin Mohanty.
Mohanty stated that Nadda is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar around 10.30 am. He will engage in discussions about the BJP's ongoing membership drive with party MPs, MLAs, and workers from 11.30 am to 1 pm.
Later, Nadda will visit Suando village in Puri district, known as the birthplace of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, before heading to New Delhi in the afternoon.
