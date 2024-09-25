BJP President JP Nadda's One-Day Odisha Visit: Key Discussions and Tribute

BJP president JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha for a single day on Thursday, as confirmed by senior BJP leader Jatin Mohanty.

Mohanty stated that Nadda is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar around 10.30 am. He will engage in discussions about the BJP's ongoing membership drive with party MPs, MLAs, and workers from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Later, Nadda will visit Suando village in Puri district, known as the birthplace of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, before heading to New Delhi in the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)