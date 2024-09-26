Significant Turnout Among Migrant Kashmiri Pandits During Kashmir Assembly Polls

Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu cast their ballots in the second phase of polling for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials reported. The polling took place at 24 stations set up in Jammu, Delhi, and Udhampur.

'Nearly 40 per cent polling was registered at 19 polling stations in Jammu, followed by 37 per cent in Udhampur and 43 per cent in Delhi,' said Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani.

Official figures show a total of 6,250 voters, comprising 3,514 men and 2,736 women, cast their votes. The Habakadal constituency, once a bastion of Kashmiri Pandits, saw the most votes at 2,796, followed by Lal Chowk with 909, and Zadibal with 417.

In the first phase, 27 per cent voter turnout among the displaced Kashmiri Pandits was reported in Jammu, and 31.39 per cent in Udhampur. A total of 9,218 Kashmiri Pandits out of 34,000 voted for the South Kashmir seats in Jammu on September 18, while 6,250 out of over 15,500 voted for the Central Kashmir seat in the second phase on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 am across 26 assembly constituencies under tight security. This phase covered six districts, with 93 candidates contesting in Srinagar, 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, and 20 in Reasi. More than 25.69 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates, including prominent leaders like former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Congress President Tariq Hamid Qarra. Four Kashmiri Pandit candidates were also in the fray.

