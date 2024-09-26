Left Menu

Kamala Harris Unveils Plan to Revitalize U.S. Manufacturing

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris proposes new incentives to boost domestic manufacturing, taking on her Republican rival Donald Trump's plan to bring factory jobs from other countries. Harris aims to grow the middle class through home-buyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and a federal ban on grocery price gouging.

Updated: 26-09-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:09 IST
Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced new incentives to stimulate domestic manufacturing, aiming to counter Republican rival Donald Trump's pledge to return factory jobs from overseas if he wins back the White House.

Addressing an audience in Pennsylvania, Harris outlined policies to build on her agenda of home-buyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and a federal ban on grocery price gouging. She emphasized the economic potential of the middle class, highlighting her own background as the daughter of a single mother.

As the Nov. 5 presidential election approaches, Harris and Trump are putting the economy at the forefront of their campaign messages. Reuters/Ipsos polling shows the economy is the top concern for voters, with recent polls indicating Harris has reduced Trump's lead on economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

