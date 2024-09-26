House Republicans Condemn Biden-Harris Afghan Withdrawal

House Republicans have officially condemned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking a significant political maneuver as election season approaches.

The resolution, passed with a vote of 219-194, saw 10 Democrats joining all Republicans in favor. It harshly criticized Biden, Harris, and other administration officials for failures in decision-making and execution, as well as tied them to the deaths of 13 US service members killed during the chaotic evacuation.

Further inflaming the debate, former President Donald Trump, who initially negotiated the withdrawal deal with the Taliban, has pointed fingers at Harris during his campaign. Meanwhile, Harris has argued that Trump's original deal bears significant blame. The House Foreign Affairs Committee also advanced contempt charges against Secretary of State Antony Blinken for refusing to testify.

(With inputs from agencies.)