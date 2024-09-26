Left Menu

House Republicans Condemn Biden-Harris Afghan Withdrawal

House Republicans have condemned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming them for the deaths during the evacuation. The vote passed with bipartisan support. The debate has heightened political tensions as the presidential campaign heats up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:44 IST
House Republicans Condemn Biden-Harris Afghan Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • United States

House Republicans have officially condemned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking a significant political maneuver as election season approaches.

The resolution, passed with a vote of 219-194, saw 10 Democrats joining all Republicans in favor. It harshly criticized Biden, Harris, and other administration officials for failures in decision-making and execution, as well as tied them to the deaths of 13 US service members killed during the chaotic evacuation.

Further inflaming the debate, former President Donald Trump, who initially negotiated the withdrawal deal with the Taliban, has pointed fingers at Harris during his campaign. Meanwhile, Harris has argued that Trump's original deal bears significant blame. The House Foreign Affairs Committee also advanced contempt charges against Secretary of State Antony Blinken for refusing to testify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024