West Bengal Junior Doctors Determined to Continue Agitation for Justice Amid Government Roadblocks

West Bengal junior doctors accuse the state government of rescinding permission for a convention to discuss the RG Kar rape-murder case. Despite partially resuming services, doctors claim false cases hinder their efforts for justice. They vow to continue their movement, facing alleged intimidation and roadblocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal junior doctors have leveled accusations against the state government for revoking the permission granted to hold a convention concerning the future roadmap for justice in the RG Kar rape-murder case.

Despite partially returning to emergency services after a prolonged sit-in, the medics allege that false cases are obstructing their quest for justice and reform in the healthcare system.

The doctors, resolved to proceed with their agitation, criticize the government's alleged intimidation tactics and vow to continue their fight at the SSKM auditorium on September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

