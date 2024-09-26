BJP Optimistic as J&K Polls Conclude with Record Turnout

The second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir concluded with a noteworthy 56.79 percent voter turnout across 26 assembly constituencies. State BJP President Ravinder Raina, contesting from the Nowshera Assembly seat, expressed optimism about BJP's chances, highlighting the significant voter engagement compared to previous elections.

Raina thanked voters, noting, 'The second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir has been successfully completed. The large voter turnout in Rajouri, Poonch, Nowshera, and the Kashmir Valley signifies a triumph for democracy. I expect a bumper turnout in the final phase on October 1.'

The polling, which started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, was reported as peaceful by Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole. Reasi led with a 74.14 percent turnout, followed by Poonch's 73.78 percent and Rajouri's 69.85 percent. Key candidates include former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Tariq Hamid Karra. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his team supervised the process to ensure its smooth conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)