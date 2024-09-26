Left Menu

Smriti Irani Rallies Support for BJP in Samba Ahead of Phase Three Polling

BJP leader Smriti Irani addressed a public meeting in Samba to support candidate Dr. Davinder Kumar Manyal ahead of Jammu and Kashmir's third-phase polling. She highlighted achievements under BJP and criticized opposition parties for their stances on Article 370 and development issues.

Updated: 26-09-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:38 IST
Smriti Irani Rallies Support for BJP in Samba Ahead of Phase Three Polling
Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani rallied support for BJP candidate Dr. Davinder Kumar Manyal in Samba on Wednesday, ahead of the third phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the public, Irani emphasized that the BJP-led central government had established institutions like IIT and IIM in the region and provided constitutional protections to Dalits and the deprived following the abrogation of Article 370. She questioned whether parties advocating talks with those who threaten Indian citizens could be trusted and given votes.

Irani criticized opposition parties, including NC, PDP, and Congress, for stalling Jammu and Kashmir's progress. She highlighted their failure to uphold the constitution when Article 370 was in place and their neglect of Dalit rights and women's issues. She urged the public to pledge against voting for such parties.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three phases. Wednesday's second phase concluded peacefully with a 56.79 percent voter turnout across 26 constituencies. The first phase, held on September 18, recorded a 61.13 percent turnout. The third phase of voting will occur on October 1, covering 40 seats in multiple districts. Vote counting is scheduled for October 8, simultaneously with Haryana's results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

