Manipur Activist Threatens Self-Immolation Over Kuki-Zo MLA Removal

Manipur rights activist Malem Thongam has issued a stark ultimatum, demanding the expulsion of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs from the legislative assembly and threatening to self-immolate in front of the chief minister's bungalow if his demands are not met.

Thongam accused the Kuki-Zo legislators of playing an active role in the state's ongoing crisis, particularly in pushing for a separate administration. He highlighted the absence of any disciplinary action against these legislators by the government or the state BJP, which has yet to revoke the primary membership of seven MLAs for their separatist demands.

In a dramatic appeal, Thongam called for swift removal of these 10 legislators within 10 days, vowing to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence if the government fails to act. Additionally, Thongam has questioned state leaders on the measures taken against two Kuki-Zo cabinet ministers for their separatist calls, amid ethnic conflicts in Manipur that have claimed over 200 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)