Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Refuses to Resign Amid Site Allotment Scandal
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refused to resign following a Special Court's order for a Lokayukta police probe into a site allotment case involving his wife. The Karnataka government has withdrawn general consent for CBI investigations in the state, accusing the agency of bias. The BJP has staged protests demanding his resignation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday firmly stated that he will not resign, despite a Special Court ordering a Lokayukta police probe into a site allotment case involving him.
The probe follows allegations that 14 sites were allotted to his wife, B M Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Amid calls from the BJP for a CBI investigation, the state government withdrew its general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in Karnataka, citing bias.
Opposition BJP staged a protest demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation, but the CM reiterated his resolve to fight the charges legally.
