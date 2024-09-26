Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Refuses to Resign Amid Site Allotment Scandal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday firmly stated that he will not resign, despite a Special Court ordering a Lokayukta police probe into a site allotment case involving him.

The probe follows allegations that 14 sites were allotted to his wife, B M Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Amid calls from the BJP for a CBI investigation, the state government withdrew its general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in Karnataka, citing bias.

Opposition BJP staged a protest demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation, but the CM reiterated his resolve to fight the charges legally.

