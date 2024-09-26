Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Stalling Delhi's Development Amid Political Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of hindering Delhi's progress by imprisoning him. Addressing the Delhi Assembly, he emphasized the need for voters to choose between development and obstruction. Kejriwal vowed to restore stalled projects and criticized BJP's politics, asserting AAP's resilience despite adversities.

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of obstructing Delhi's development by orchestrating his imprisonment. He urged voters to decide in the upcoming assembly elections between progress and stagnation.

In his first speech in the Delhi Assembly since stepping down, Kejriwal highlighted that five AAP leaders, including himself, were jailed but maintained that the party remains strong. He challenged the BJP, asserting that if two of their leaders were imprisoned, the party would collapse.

Kejriwal promised to resume all development and welfare projects stalled due to his imprisonment, attributing his return to the support of Delhi's citizens. He denounced the BJP's tactics, describing them as an attempt to derail the city's progress for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

