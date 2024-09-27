Gadkari Reveals Prime Ministerial Offers 'Multiple Times'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari disclosed on Thursday that he had received offers to become Prime Minister on several occasions, both before and after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Gadkari recounted the multiple propositions when asked about a previous remark regarding an opposition leader's support for his potential PM candidacy.

Despite the repeated offers, Gadkari affirmed his unwavering devotion to his ideology, making it clear that he had no aspirations to become Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)