Gadkari Reveals Prime Ministerial Offers 'Multiple Times'
Union minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that he had received offers to become Prime Minister multiple times. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Gadkari stated the offers came both before and after the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized his commitment to his ideology and rejected the offers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari disclosed on Thursday that he had received offers to become Prime Minister on several occasions, both before and after the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Gadkari recounted the multiple propositions when asked about a previous remark regarding an opposition leader's support for his potential PM candidacy.
Despite the repeated offers, Gadkari affirmed his unwavering devotion to his ideology, making it clear that he had no aspirations to become Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
