BJP MP Ravi Kishan Raises Alarm Over Tribal Population Decline in Jharkhand

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday alleged that the tribal population in Jharkhand was decreasing due to ''infiltration and conversion''.

Addressing a massive Parivartan Yatra rally at Barkagaon in Hazaribag district, the actor-turned-politician called upon the masses to ''prevent the trend from continuing'' by ousting the ''corrupt'' state government headed by Hemant Soren.

''The coalition government in Jharkhand had made tall promises during last assembly polls but none of those have materialised yet,'' he alleged.

The Gorakhpur MP said that he has come all the way from Uttar Pradesh to bring in change in Jharkhand as the ''present dispensation has miserably failed to deliver on all fronts''.

''The tribal population is being dwindled deliberately and conversion is continuing uninterrupted in the state,'' he alleged.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state are due later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)