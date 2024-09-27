Left Menu

Kamala Harris Slams Calls for Ukraine to Cede Territory to Russia

Vice President Kamala Harris denounced suggestions by Donald Trump and JD Vance for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia as 'dangerous and unacceptable' during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. Harris pledged continued military support for Ukraine amidst partisan divides in the U.S. presidential race.

Updated: 27-09-2024 02:02 IST
Kamala Harris
  Country:
  United States

Vice President Kamala Harris strongly criticized proposals by Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, labeling them as 'dangerous and unacceptable'. Harris made the comments during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.

Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, pledged continued military assistance to Ukraine if elected, emphasizing that suggestions from her Republican opponents were not peace proposals but 'proposals for surrender'.

While in Washington, Zelenskyy sought to solidify U.S. support for Ukraine's defense as the war against Russia becomes increasingly politicized ahead of the U.S. presidential election. President Joe Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to support Ukraine with additional military aid before leaving office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

