Delhi Mayor Declares MCD Standing Committee Election Order 'Illegal'

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has labeled Lt Governor VK Saxena's order for conducting the MCD Standing Committee member election on September 27 as 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional.' Oberoi argued that the LG does not have the authority to meddle in the House's operations.

'After BJP disrupted the House proceedings multiple times and continued their efforts to block the election process, I had no choice but to adjourn the House to October 5,' Oberoi stated in her address to ANI. She emphasized that legally, the election could only be held on October 5 and has informed the MCD Commissioner that the notice issued is illegal.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also questioned LG Saxena's decision and the unusual timeline. He pointed out that BJP councillors were present all night, while AAP and Congress councillors were absent. The directive to hold the election at 1 pm under the additional commissioner of MCD raised further concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)