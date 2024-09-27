Left Menu

BJP Spokesperson Poonawalla Criticizes West Bengal Govt Over Miscreant Attack on Bihari Students

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government over an incident where two Bihari youths faced harassment in Siliguri. A video clip showed miscreants questioning them aggressively for not understanding Bengali. Two arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

27-09-2024
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government following the harassment of two young men in Siliguri. The incident raised concerns over the state of law and order in West Bengal.

Poonawalla released a self-made video questioning why Biharis face violence in Bengal, especially when officials should abide by the Constitution. His remarks followed a viral video showing miscreants interrogating the youths for not understanding Bengali and questioning their right to take exams there.

The video also revealed that the attackers falsely claimed to be from the IB. Poonawalla criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his silence, mentioning Yadav's past alliance with Mamata Banerjee. Poonawalla accused the INDIA bloc of using infiltrators as vote banks, highlighting the inconsistency in their constitutional claims.

In response, Bagdogra police in Siliguri arrested two suspects, Rajat Bhattacharya and Giridhari Roy, linked to the pro-Bengali group Bangla Pokkho. DCP Biswachand Thakur confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigation is underway.

