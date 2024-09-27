Amit Shah Critiques Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his knowledge on minimum support price (MSP) and highlighting BJP's procurement of 24 crops at MSP in Haryana. Shah also criticized Congress for corruption and reservation policies, emphasizing BJP's achievements in equitable development and curbing corruption.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging his understanding of the minimum support price (MSP) during a poll rally in Haryana. Shah emphasized that the BJP government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops at MSP, contrasting it with Congress-ruled states.
Continuing his critique, Shah questioned Gandhi's knowledge of crops like Kharif and Rabi. The BJP leader also highlighted the increase in paddy procurement prices from Rs 1,300 per quintal during Congress rule to Rs 2,300 now, pledging Rs 3,100 if BJP is re-elected in Haryana.
Shah further attacked Congress over issues of corruption and reservation, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for implementing the One Rank One Pension scheme. He asserted that BJP's governance in Haryana has eradicated corruption, unlike the Congress era dominated by middlemen and commission-based operations.
