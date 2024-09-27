Woman Vandalizes Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis' Office Nameplate

A woman vandalized the nameplate of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outside his office at Mantralaya in south Mumbai, leading to a police search, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 6.30 PM on Thursday when the woman removed the nameplate and smashed it on the floor before leaving the premises, according to reports.

Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader who also holds the home portfolio and was the state chief minister from 2014 to 2019, was targeted by a woman who had gained unauthorized entry by claiming she left her bag inside the complex. Authorities are still attempting to identify the woman and have initiated a case at the Marine Drive police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)