UK-Pakistan Relations Strengthen Amid Conflict Concerns at UNGA

During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss enhancing bilateral relations in trade, climate, and security. According to Downing Street, the leaders focused on strengthening ties between the UK and Pakistan.

Starmer congratulated Sharif on Pakistan's recent election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2025-2026 and highlighted the importance of fortifying the multilateral system. The conversation took place just before Starmer's UNGA speech, where he called for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

Addressing the ongoing violence, Starmer urged both Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities and underscored the necessity of diplomacy and providing aid to Gaza. He warned that the rise of new military technologies and nuclear proliferation posed urgent challenges that require global cooperation and innovative solutions.

