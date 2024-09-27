Left Menu

Historic Shift: Jammu and Kashmir Rejects Bullets for Ballots

BJP president J P Nadda affirmed the peaceful conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, highlighting the region's shift from violence to development. He emphasized the youth's rejection of terrorism and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for fostering peace. Nadda criticized opposition parties for supporting anti-India elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, BJP president J P Nadda announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being conducted peacefully, marking a departure from the violence-ridden past. According to Nadda, the people have overwhelmingly chosen peace and development over conflict.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda noted the participation of Kashmir's youth in the democratic process, rejecting terrorism and violence. He described the election as a 'historic occasion' and a victory for peace and stability in the region.

Nadda criticized opposition parties for attempting to 'revive the era of violence,' accusing them of supporting anti-India elements. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted the positive feedback from international observers who monitored the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

