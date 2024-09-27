Historic Shift: Jammu and Kashmir Rejects Bullets for Ballots

In a significant development, BJP president J P Nadda announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being conducted peacefully, marking a departure from the violence-ridden past. According to Nadda, the people have overwhelmingly chosen peace and development over conflict.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda noted the participation of Kashmir's youth in the democratic process, rejecting terrorism and violence. He described the election as a 'historic occasion' and a victory for peace and stability in the region.

Nadda criticized opposition parties for attempting to 'revive the era of violence,' accusing them of supporting anti-India elements. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted the positive feedback from international observers who monitored the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)