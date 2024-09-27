Tunisia's Electoral Law Amendment: A Step Towards Authoritarianism?
Tunisia's parliament is about to vote on an amendment to the electoral law, which strips the Administrative Court of its power to resolve electoral disputes. Critics argue this move will cement President Kais Saied's authoritarian rule. Protests have erupted, and several opposition figures have called for action.
Tunisia's parliament is set to vote on a significant amendment to the electoral law on Friday, just nine days before the presidential election. Opposition groups fear this move will solidify President Kais Saied's authoritarian rule by stripping the Administrative Court of its authority to adjudicate electoral disputes.
The court, regarded as the last independent judicial body after Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissed dozens of judges in 2022, now faces this new challenge. As police erected iron barriers to block access to parliament, dozens of protesters held placards decrying the 'Assassination of Democracy' and a 'Rigged election,' chanting, 'Dictator Saied ... your turn has come!'
Civil rights activists and opposition parties, including the Free Constitutional Party – whose leader is currently jailed – have called for protests. 'We are witnessing the capture of the state days before the vote,' said political activist Chaima Issa. Critics argue that Saied uses the electoral commission and judiciary to eliminate competition and intimidate rivals while he insists he is combating traitors and corruption.
