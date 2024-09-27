UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Pakistan of Potential Division

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to Pakistan, suggesting it could be divided into three parts if it continues to support terrorism. Speaking at an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Adityanath highlighted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is prepared to merge with India.

Adityanath emphasized that even Pakistan-backed terrorists are aware of the severe consequences Pakistan faces for supporting terrorism. He mentioned that PoK is keen on joining India for better development, peace, and stability, and urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP for good governance.

Highlighting Pakistan's poor economic condition, Adityanath remarked that even regions like Balochistan are seeking freedom from Pakistan. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stance against terrorism, indicating that acts of terror with Pakistan's support would lead to severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)