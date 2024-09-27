Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Triumphs in Dramatic LDP Leadership Race, Promises Economic Revitalization and Security Reforms

Shigeru Ishiba has won the leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, setting him up to become the next prime minister. He plans to clean up the party, boost the economy, and strengthen national security. Ishiba narrowly defeated nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a competitive race involving nine candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:03 IST
Shigeru Ishiba

In a dramatic leadership contest, Shigeru Ishiba emerged victorious to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, positioning him to become the next prime minister. The former defense minister pledges to rejuvenate the party, stimulate the economy, and address security threats from neighboring nations.

Ishiba narrowly triumphed over nationalist contender Sanae Takaichi in a crowded field of nine candidates. His win is seen as a move towards openness and transparency within the LDP, which has faced scandal and declining public support.

He faces significant challenges including rising living costs, an unstable security environment in East Asia, and complex diplomatic relations with global powers. Ishiba aims to call an early general election and promises a balanced approach to Japan's relationship with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

