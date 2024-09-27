Left Menu

Congress Challenges BJP: Report Card on Jammu and Kashmir

Former minister Bharat Singh Solanki of Congress challenges the BJP to present a report card of its work in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade. Addressing a rally, he accused the BJP of broken promises and misleading tactics. Solanki urged voters to elect a government that represents their aspirations, while Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi criticized the BJP’s failure to prioritize local interests.

Updated: 27-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:58 IST
Former minister Bharat Singh Solanki of Congress has issued a daring challenge to the BJP, demanding a report card on the party's work in Jammu and Kashmir over the last decade. Solanki accused the ruling party of making false promises and failing to deliver on its commitments.

Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Yashpal Kundal, Solanki stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have grown tired of the BJP's misleading tactics. He urged voters to elect a government through the ongoing assembly elections that genuinely represents their interests and aspirations.

Echoing Solanki's sentiments, Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi criticized the BJP for not prioritizing the needs of the people, urging them to demand justice and accountability from the ruling party. Both leaders emphasized the importance of choosing leaders who are committed to the welfare and unity of the region.

