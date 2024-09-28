Austria's Election Cliffhanger: Freedom Party Eyes Historic Win

In a tense political atmosphere, Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) leader, Herbert Kickl, is striving to achieve a historic first by winning the weekend's parliamentary election. Despite leading in polls for over a year, his main rival Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) has surged, making the race exceptionally close.

Kickl has maintained a sharp focus on immigration issues, leveraging voter frustration over inflation and economic challenges. At a rally in Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral, Kickl assured supporters, "The people are the wind at our backs and the system is our headwind, and the people are always stronger than the system."

However, the OVP, orchestrating Nehammer's statesmanlike image in contrast to Kickl's abrasive tactics, has made significant gains. Nehammer emphasized stability and center-ground politics at a final rally, stating, "We do not live off of problems, we solve them." With neither party expected to achieve an absolute majority, coalition talks are inevitable, ensuring a complex political landscape post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)