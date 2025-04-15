Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress Leaders to Discuss Mahagathbandhan's Strategy for Bihar Polls
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, met top Congress officials, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, to strategize for Bihar's forthcoming assembly elections. Confident of forming an INDIA bloc government, Yadav downplayed speculation on the chief ministerial candidate. He claimed Nitish Kumar is influenced by the BJP, underlining BJP's governance shortcomings in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav convened with Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, aiming to outline Mahagathbandhan's game plan for the Bihar elections. Yadav expressed optimism about an impending INDIA bloc administration in Bihar.
Yadav, accompanied by RJD MPs Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, consulted with Congress figures at Kharge's residence, dismissing media conjectures over the coalition's chief ministerial face. He highlighted that decisions will be made collectively within the alliance.
Amid ongoing strategic discussions, Yadav openly criticized Bihar's current governance, remarking that CM Nitish Kumar seemed swayed by BJP influences and stressed the need to address substantial issues affecting Bihar's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
