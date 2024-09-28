Israel Strikes Beirut Suburbs Amid Escalating Conflict with Hezbollah
Early Saturday, Israel's air force targeted southern Beirut suburbs, shortly after destroying several buildings and causing numerous casualties. The strikes aimed at Hezbollah's headquarters amplify the ongoing conflict and potentially bring the situation closer to war. Israeli PM Netanyahu returned home amidst calls for intensified military campaigns against Hezbollah.
Early Saturday, Israel's air force launched strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, hours after a prior attack destroyed several buildings, resulting in numerous casualties. The new strikes followed warnings from Israeli military spokespeople, urging residents to evacuate buildings allegedly used by Hezbollah.
The Israeli military confirmed the attacks aimed south of Beirut as Lebanon's Health Ministry reported at least six fatalities and 91 injuries. The toll may rise as rescue teams continue to search the rubble of multiple structures targeted by Israel. Friday's airstrikes specifically hit Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, marked by massive explosions that flattened high-rise buildings.
After the strikes, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his US visit, reaffirming Israel's commitment to an intensified campaign against Hezbollah. The airstrikes not only targeted Hezbollah's senior leadership but also hit areas thought to be weapon storage sites. Hezbollah responds with rocket fire, escalating a conflict that has already forced thousands to flee their homes.
