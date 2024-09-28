Kamala Harris Visits the U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Rising Immigration Concerns

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border during her 2024 presidential campaign on Friday, mirroring her Republican rival Donald Trump's hardline immigration stance. Her visit to Douglas, Arizona, aimed to convince voters she could effectively manage border security.

Harris plans to call for stricter asylum rules, extending President Joe Biden's current asylum ban. The Biden-Harris administration has seen a record 7 million illegal border crossings, igniting criticism from Trump. Nevertheless, these crossings have decreased since Biden's policy implementation. In Douglas, Harris met Customs and Border Protection officials and examined a section of the border wall constructed a decade ago.

Trump and his running mate JD Vance have intensified their anti-immigrant rhetoric, falsely accusing legal immigrants of committing crimes and taking American jobs. Amid this contentious backdrop, Arizona's high Latino voter population remains a critical battleground. President Biden has assigned Harris to address the underlying causes of Central American migration, a challenge with mixed outcomes. Rising immigration from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia has stirred voter concerns over economic, crime, and cultural impacts in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)