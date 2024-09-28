Left Menu

US Political Landscape: Harris's Border Visit, Supreme Court Decisions, and Tropical Storm Devastation

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the U.S.-Mexico border, highlighting immigration controls while Republican Donald Trump emphasizes security concerns. The U.S. Supreme Court rules against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s ballot inclusion in New York. Tropical Depression Helene wreaks havoc in the Southeastern U.S., causing severe flooding and power outages.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time on her 2024 presidential campaign, aiming to address immigration concerns amidst strong opposition from Republican Donald Trump. Harris arrived in Douglas, Arizona, with a message mirroring Trump's hardline stance on immigration.

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s attempts to be reinstated on the New York ballot. The decision follows Kennedy's earlier suspension of his independent presidential campaign and subsequent endorsement of Donald Trump.

The U.S. Southeast faces catastrophic conditions as Tropical Depression Helene hits, leaving 33 dead and millions without power. The storm triggered mudslides and threatened to breach dams, prompting widespread evacuations, especially in Tennessee and North Carolina.

