Congress Accuses BJP of Security Deterioration and Economic Neglect in Jammu
The Congress has accused the BJP of mishandling security and economic policies in Jammu. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed several questions to PM Narendra Modi, highlighting issues such as increased militancy, narcotics smuggling, and economic hardship due to the scrapping of the Durbar move. Ramesh criticized the local administration's incompetence and lack of development initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of presiding over an unprecedented deterioration of security in Jammu and slammed the Union Territory's administration under the lieutenant governor for incompetence.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, posed four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his political rally in Jammu on the same day. He questioned the BJP's handling of security and economic policies, specifically criticizing the rise in militancy, narcotics smuggling, and the impact on the local economy following the scrapping of the historic Durbar move.
Ramesh highlighted that measures like the Agnipath scheme have undermined army recruitment in Jammu, a traditional recruitment hub, and alleged that employment prospects have declined, youth are compelled to migrate, and governance has collapsed with rampant crime and corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- security
- Jammu
- militancy
- economy
- Durbar move
- narcotics smuggling
- corruption
- unemployment
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Investment Drive: MoU with US Firm to Boost Economy
Indonesia Eyes $65 Billion Through Green Economy Fund
Modi's Agricultural Export Policy Changes Aim to Boost Rural Economy
U.S. Economy Turns Corner on Inflation, Lael Brainard Declares
SA Unveils Plans for PET Processing Facility in 2025, Enhancing Circular Economy and Recycling Capacity