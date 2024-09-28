Congress Accuses BJP of Security Deterioration and Economic Neglect in Jammu

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of presiding over an unprecedented deterioration of security in Jammu and slammed the Union Territory's administration under the lieutenant governor for incompetence.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, posed four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his political rally in Jammu on the same day. He questioned the BJP's handling of security and economic policies, specifically criticizing the rise in militancy, narcotics smuggling, and the impact on the local economy following the scrapping of the historic Durbar move.

Ramesh highlighted that measures like the Agnipath scheme have undermined army recruitment in Jammu, a traditional recruitment hub, and alleged that employment prospects have declined, youth are compelled to migrate, and governance has collapsed with rampant crime and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)