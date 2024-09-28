Left Menu

Israel Maintains Heavy Barrage of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions

Israel launched a significant number of airstrikes against Hezbollah on Saturday. The military mobilized additional reserve soldiers amid escalating tensions with Lebanon. Several targets, including Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, were hit. At least six people were killed, and 91 were wounded. The conflict threatens to escalate into a full-fledged war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:28 IST
Israel Maintains Heavy Barrage of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israel intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah on Saturday, with Hezbollah responding by launching dozens of rockets toward Israel. Tensions continue to escalate with Lebanon, prompting the Israeli military to mobilize additional reserve soldiers, including the activation of three battalions.

Reports emerged that Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, aiming for the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, according to anonymous sources. Overnight, Israeli forces carried out several strikes in southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

Rising smoke and empty streets characterized Beirut's southern suburbs following the heavy bombardments. Overflowing shelters were set up for displaced families, with many seeking refuge in public spaces. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported at least six deaths and 91 injuries. The conflict, which has already claimed 720 lives in Lebanon over the week, appears poised to escalate further, pushing the region closer to war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024