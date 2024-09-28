Israel Maintains Heavy Barrage of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions

Israel intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah on Saturday, with Hezbollah responding by launching dozens of rockets toward Israel. Tensions continue to escalate with Lebanon, prompting the Israeli military to mobilize additional reserve soldiers, including the activation of three battalions.

Reports emerged that Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, aiming for the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, according to anonymous sources. Overnight, Israeli forces carried out several strikes in southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

Rising smoke and empty streets characterized Beirut's southern suburbs following the heavy bombardments. Overflowing shelters were set up for displaced families, with many seeking refuge in public spaces. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported at least six deaths and 91 injuries. The conflict, which has already claimed 720 lives in Lebanon over the week, appears poised to escalate further, pushing the region closer to war.

(With inputs from agencies.)