Haryana Congress Unveils Comprehensive Poll Manifesto Ahead of State Assembly Elections

The Haryana Congress on Saturday rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 state assembly polls. The pledges include setting up a commission for farmers' welfare, Rs 2 crore for families of martyred soldiers, promoting labour-intensive units for generating employment, and reconstitution of the Haryana Minority Commission.

Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, among other leaders, were present on this occasion. The Congress had already announced seven 'guarantees', including legal guarantees for MSP, a caste survey, and monthly stipends for women and the elderly.

Addressing the media, Ashok Gehlot emphasized the consultation process with all societal sections and expressed confidence in forming the government post-elections. The party claimed to account for the financial implications of each promise in the manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)