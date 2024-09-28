Left Menu

From Controversy to Commitment: Aijaz Ahmed Guroo's Vision for Sopore

Aijaz Ahmed Guroo, the brother of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir polls from Sopore. His campaign focuses on development and employment, distinctly separating himself from his brother's controversial past. Guroo addresses the economic challenges faced by Sopore, aiming to uplift the underprivileged and create job opportunities.

Updated: 28-09-2024 16:20 IST
  • India

Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's brother, Aijaz Ahmed Guroo, is making waves in the Jammu and Kashmir polls from Sopore, focusing on development and job creation.

Guroo, an Independent candidate, is determined to forge his own political identity, different from his brother's, emphasizing development over separatist ideologies.

Aijaz Ahmed Guroo aims to address the economic woes of Sopore, which mirrors the broader problems of Jammu and Kashmir, by upliftment and job opportunities, committed to the region's underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

